Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 32,584 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $80.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.33. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

