Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,872 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 159 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CI opened at $290.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.30.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.11.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

