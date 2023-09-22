Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC opened at $28.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.14.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

