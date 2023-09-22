Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,808,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,173,000 after buying an additional 1,598,822 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,389,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,299,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,935,000 after purchasing an additional 139,748 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 881,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,070,000 after purchasing an additional 259,410 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 845,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,817,000 after buying an additional 212,140 shares during the last quarter.

MOAT stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.34.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

