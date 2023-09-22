Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.13 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.61.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

