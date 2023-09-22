Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 8.4% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 32,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in Duke Energy by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 22,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK opened at $93.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day moving average of $93.35. The company has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on DUK

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.