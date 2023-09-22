Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth $204,772,000. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 5,235,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,479,000 after acquiring an additional 992,123 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,045,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,834,000 after acquiring an additional 154,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,553,000 after acquiring an additional 349,002 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

GLDM stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $40.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72.

