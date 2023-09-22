Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New $3.99 Million Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 101,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,777,000 after buying an additional 24,651 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 24,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.86.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.43%.

APAM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

