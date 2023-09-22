Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 0.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Equity Residential by 2.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $61.01 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.07.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.91%.

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.