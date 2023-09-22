Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,979 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.5% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $26,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $357.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $373.15 and its 200-day moving average is $349.61. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

