Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $89.56 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $96.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.06.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.