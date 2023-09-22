Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 18,859 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,859 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,456,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 3,478.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $142,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882,581 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,278,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,854,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,615,000 after buying an additional 3,463,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

