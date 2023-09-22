Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 8,063 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,063 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,067,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at $74,297,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $67,970,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.10.

PNW opened at $78.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.40.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

