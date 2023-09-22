Interra Copper (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Interra Copper Trading Up 9.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.

Interra Copper Company Profile

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Thane gold, copper, and silver property that covers an area of 50,904 acres located in Quesnel Terrane of northcentral British Columbia.

