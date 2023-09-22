Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives $343.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $343.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $284.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.96. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The firm has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

