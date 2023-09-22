Inventronics (CVE:IVX) Shares Down 8%

Inventronics Limited (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.85. 12,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 3,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.01.

Inventronics Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of C$9.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Inventronics (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.10 million during the quarter. Inventronics had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 11.56%.

About Inventronics

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells protective enclosures and related products for the telecommunications, cable, electric transmission, oil and gas, and other industries in North America. The company offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; SG pedestals for utility and communication industries; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.

