Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Shares Sold by 4Thought Financial Group Inc.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 475,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 104,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,766,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.4% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 41,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.21. 66,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,901. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.0772 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.