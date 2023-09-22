Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Acquired by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXF traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.58. 11,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,781. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $34.56 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

