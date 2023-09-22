Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Boosted by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 6.6% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,079,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 971.1% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after buying an additional 862,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.8 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $357.86 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.61.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.