Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lifted by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 3.9% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $357.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $373.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.61. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

