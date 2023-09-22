Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.18

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.18 and last traded at $31.29, with a volume of 90488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $669.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average of $124.67.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

