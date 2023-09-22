Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $143.23 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.19.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

