Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Trading 27.9% Higher

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Free Report) rose 27.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Invesque from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 410.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$19.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

