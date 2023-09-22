Investar Holding Co. (ISTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th.

Investar has increased its dividend by an average of 17.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Investar has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Investar to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Shares of ISTR stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.52. Investar has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $22.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $20.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. Investar had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Investar will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISTR shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Investar from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Investar from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Investar in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Investar by 11.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Investar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Investar in the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Investar by 71.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investar by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

