Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Director Buys $55,600.00 in Stock

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,399.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

View Our Latest Report on IOVA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,568,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,805,000 after purchasing an additional 832,974 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 56,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 175,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 95,017 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.