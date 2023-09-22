IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Insider Constantinos Panagos Sells 27,317 Shares of Stock

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

IQVIA Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of IQV opened at $199.18 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $241.86. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.09 and a 200 day moving average of $207.87.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in IQVIA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 112,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 94,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $4,824,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 57,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

