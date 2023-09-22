Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $57.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IRDM. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Iridium Communications from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $47.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.78. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is -346.64%.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,772,000 after acquiring an additional 54,970 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 73.9% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

