iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) is Financial Connections Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up 7.0% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned 0.49% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $10,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CMF stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $57.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.71.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.