Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $14,029,080,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $101.86 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $109.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.26.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

