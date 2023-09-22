iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sep 22nd, 2023

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDVFree Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $14,029,080,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $101.86 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $109.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.26.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

