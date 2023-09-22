iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Increased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.7% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 173,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 234,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 115.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.27. 7,623,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.14.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

