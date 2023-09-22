iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by 4Thought Financial Group Inc.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.9% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $94.74. The company had a trading volume of 674,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,563. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.49.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

