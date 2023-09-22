iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lifted by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.1% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.59 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

