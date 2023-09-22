iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 77.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITOT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $95.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $77.44 and a 52-week high of $101.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.35.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

