iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Lessened by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,804 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $94.65 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.90.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

