iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.90

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.90 and last traded at $30.72, with a volume of 307940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average of $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.5543 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

