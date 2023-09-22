iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.90

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.90 and last traded at $30.72, with a volume of 307940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average of $30.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.70.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.5543 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF
About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF
The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
