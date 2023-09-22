iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,066.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,949,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895,608 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,709,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,697 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,102,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $78,338,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,266.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,826,000 after buying an additional 741,760 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $95.08 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.69.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

