iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.0% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $36.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

