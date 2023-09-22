iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 259,437 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 142,239 shares.The stock last traded at $35.76 and had previously closed at $35.60.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.43.

Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 100.5% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 78,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,729,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,012,000 after buying an additional 211,220 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 14,317 shares during the period.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

