iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,122,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,465,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

ACWI opened at $93.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $99.53.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.