iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,612 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $16,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,739,000 after purchasing an additional 872,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $542,703,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,642,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,818,000 after purchasing an additional 805,938 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $49.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

