iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 36.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,479 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 899,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,030,000 after purchasing an additional 80,558 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 77,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 25,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

