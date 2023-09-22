iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1,155.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $238.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.92. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $252.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

