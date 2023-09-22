iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $267.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.95. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

