iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000.

IWY opened at $154.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.86. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $165.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

