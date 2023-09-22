iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.5% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 980.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 136,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after buying an additional 123,958 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $68.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $72.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

