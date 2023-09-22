J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $216.00 at Bank of America

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $207.00 to $216.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of JBHT opened at $189.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $156.28 and a one year high of $209.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.23.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.78, for a total transaction of $738,666.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,797,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.78, for a total transaction of $738,666.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,797,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $62,781.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,358 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

