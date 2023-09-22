J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $216.00 at Bank of America

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $207.00 to $216.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.40.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $189.96 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $156.28 and a 12 month high of $209.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total transaction of $319,032.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,775,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $319,032.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 310 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $62,781.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,502 shares of company stock worth $2,284,358 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

