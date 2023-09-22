J Matthew Mackowski Buys 810,810 Shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Stock

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) Director J Matthew Mackowski purchased 810,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 810,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,998.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alpha Teknova Price Performance

NASDAQ TKNO opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $6.48.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 36.01% and a negative net margin of 131.88%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 27.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Alpha Teknova by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,333,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after buying an additional 289,433 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

