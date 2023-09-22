Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Stock Price Up 1.1%

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 45 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Japan Steel Works Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Get Japan Steel Works alerts:

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Japan Steel Works had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $398.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Japan Steel Works Company Profile

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Steel Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Steel Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.