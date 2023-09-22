Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades BioPharma Credit (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BioPharma Credit (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
BioPharma Credit Price Performance
Shares of BioPharma Credit stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. BioPharma Credit has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.86.
BioPharma Credit Company Profile
